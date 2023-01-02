Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Life Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LSI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.50. 11,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

