Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Lion Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Lion Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 10,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,158. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lion Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

