Lisk 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.09 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00004319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $101.06 million and $3.09 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00027097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004378 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001912 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004983 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

