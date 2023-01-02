Lisk 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.90 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004332 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $101.34 million and $2.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004431 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004956 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.