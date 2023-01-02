Litecoin Cash Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $230.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,716,887 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,646,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00275346 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $763.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

