Litecoin Cash Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $230.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,716,887 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,646,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00275346 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $763.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
