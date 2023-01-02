LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $79.50 Average PT from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,751,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in LivaNova by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after buying an additional 515,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after buying an additional 478,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6,229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 443,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after buying an additional 436,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after buying an additional 383,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $55.54 on Monday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.