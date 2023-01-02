Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Rene Bernards purchased 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 88,809 shares of company stock worth $47,911 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lixte Biotechnology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Lixte Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 7.3 %
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.