Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of LRENY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.50. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Lojas Renner has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0264 per share. This is a positive change from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

