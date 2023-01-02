Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after buying an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
