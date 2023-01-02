Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.30% of Align Technology worth $48,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $210.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $674.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

