Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $18.45 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.51% of Cabot worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cabot by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $66.84 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

