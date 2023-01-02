Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $37,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

ORLY opened at $844.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $830.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.05. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

