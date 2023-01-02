Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.17% of Automatic Data Processing worth $156,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $238.86 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.18.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

