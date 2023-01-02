Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 289 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $121.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.16.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point dropped their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

