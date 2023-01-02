Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,911 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $246.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

