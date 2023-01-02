Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 879,500 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVLU shares. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

LVLU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. 4,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.46. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. Research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

