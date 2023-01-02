LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Short Interest Down 27.6% in December

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of LumiraDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMDX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter worth about $327,000.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

LumiraDx Stock Performance

LMDX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $227.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.24. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About LumiraDx

A number of analysts recently commented on LMDX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.