Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 446,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUGDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 9.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of 6.07 and a 1-year high of 10.82.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.