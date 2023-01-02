Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Down 25.6% in December

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 6,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Luokung Technology Trading Down 6.0 %

LKCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 88,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,835. Luokung Technology has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luokung Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Luokung Technology in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Luokung Technology by 46.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 272,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

