Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Price Performance

Shares of LBC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,474. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $567.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

Luther Burbank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luther Burbank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.