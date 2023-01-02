Magic Internet Money Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214,523.28 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $214,523.28 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

