Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.02. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.