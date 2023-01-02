MagnetGold Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and $6,010.02 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

