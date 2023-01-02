Maiar DEX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $105,616.68 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $55.75 million and approximately $105,616.68 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228924 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001723 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $53,146.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

