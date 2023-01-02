Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Update

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Maisons du Monde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Maisons du Monde Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOUF traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. Maisons du Monde has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

See Also

