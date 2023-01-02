Manifold Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $12.73 or 0.00076221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $56,240.65 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

