Marathon Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,185,908 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,185,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.33% of Manchester United as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,122,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 476,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

NYSE MANU traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. Manchester United’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Manchester United Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.