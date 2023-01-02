Marathon Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 123,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,490. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $674.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.