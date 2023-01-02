Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162,023 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $35,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $2.92 on Monday, reaching $204.89. 10,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,635. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $284.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.69. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

