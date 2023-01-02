Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,948 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,683 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.53. 72,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,195. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.48 and its 200-day moving average is $350.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

