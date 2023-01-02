Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $33.08 Million Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,460,529 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $33,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $13,098,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 692,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 347,032 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.45.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.02 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

