Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $54.18 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,281 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 380,528 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.6% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $54,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 252,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,513. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.18. 41,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,848. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.