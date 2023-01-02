Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 338,858 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 338,858 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 17.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 228.7% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 118,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 21.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.61. 163,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 188.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.