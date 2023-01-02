Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 39,368 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,368 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $45,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.48. 62,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

