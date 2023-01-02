Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271,669 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.27% of NortonLifeLock worth $30,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NLOK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

