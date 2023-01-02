Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 903,843 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.49% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $22,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

AXTA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.47. 73,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

