Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 29.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 56.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Masimo by 129.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Up 0.7 %

Masimo stock opened at $147.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $299.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.08.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

