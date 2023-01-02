Mask Network Price Reaches $2.20 (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Mask Network has a total market cap of $150.35 million and $67.25 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00013173 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00465206 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.02952361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.07 or 0.29768405 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

