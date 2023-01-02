Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Up 33.0% in December

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MAXR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 0.93. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 328,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

