MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
MBIA Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. 16,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,610. The stock has a market cap of $705.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.22. MBIA has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on MBI. StockNews.com raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
