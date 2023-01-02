MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MBIA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. 16,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,610. The stock has a market cap of $705.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.22. MBIA has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.

Get MBIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MBI. StockNews.com raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

MBIA Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,089,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MBIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MBIA by 223.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 239,996 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.