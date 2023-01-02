Mdex Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Mdex token can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $66.45 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,784,574 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

