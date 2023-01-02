mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

Shares of MECVF remained flat at $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MECVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

