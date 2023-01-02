Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Up 29.5% in December

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 490,800 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $11,336,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $13,156,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 2,311.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 80.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medifast Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

NYSE MED opened at $115.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. Medifast has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $221.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.82% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

