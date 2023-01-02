Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 28.8% in December

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDIBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.72) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.57) to €9.60 ($10.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

MDIBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,775. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

