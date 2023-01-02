Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.72. 203,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

