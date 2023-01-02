MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Update

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,941. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.93. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

