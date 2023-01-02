Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

CDNS stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,328. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock worth $28,846,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.