Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 358,979 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 358,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of Dropbox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,024 shares of company stock worth $14,786,538. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 61,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

