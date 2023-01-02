Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 38.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 129.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 23.8% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $556.25. 5,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,265. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.48 and its 200 day moving average is $537.95. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

