Meritage Portfolio Management Has $19.38 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,478 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 111,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,828. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

